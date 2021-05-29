Anyone can always benefit from a reliable and portable lamp to light their way in the dark or provide illumination when the need arises. The Nite Ize Radiant 314 Rechargeable Lantern may be compact but it packs great features that are especially useful for outdoor adventures.

As its name suggests, this torch gives you 314 lumens of bright dual-color (white and amber) light softened by a built-in diffuser. It has four modes: white high, white low, white medium, and amber, which is ideal for preserving night vision. You get 44 hours of use under amber mode and 96 hours for low. Meanwhile, medium mode gives you 20 hours and just five hours and 30 minutes under high. An easy push-button lets you cycle between modes.

Moreover, the Nite Ize Radiant 314 Rechargeable Lantern is great for the outdoors. It is drop-resistant up to one meter and is IPX4 water-resistant. It even comes with a lockout feature to preserve batteries. A five-second long press on the power button activates/deactivates this feature.

Best of all, the fact that this portable light is rechargeable means you can count on it for many uses. It takes three hours for a full charge using a USB cable. If you don’t want to use up all the charges for illumination, then this device doubles as a power bank too using the USB port.

The Nite Ize Radiant 314 Rechargeable Lantern has a built-in carabiner for an easy clip, hang, or carry. It also has a dual-purpose storage bag that protects and diffuses the light. This is one addition to your survival kit you don’t want to miss especially since it is lightweight at just 8.6 ounces and very compact at 2.8″ x 6.9″ x 2.8″.

Images courtesy of Nite Ize