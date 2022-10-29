The SEMA 2022 will officially start in a few days and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for gearheads. The Specialty Equipment Market Association is a trade show for those in the automotive scene. Nissan shares a teaser ahead of the event with the NISMO Off Road Frontier V8 – a concept pickup truck for the roughest terrains.

Attendees catch a glimpse of this beast on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center next week. The doors open on November 1, 2022, and run until November 4, 2022. It’s one of the largest expos that deal with aftermarket add-ons and upgrades for various vehicles. Thus, everyone brings out their very best just like the Japanese marque’s mean machine.

The NISMO Off Road Frontier V8 – as the name says – is packing a 5.8-liter V8 sourced from a Nissan Titan. The stock frontier normally ships with a 3.8-liter V6 instead but shares the same gearbox as its bigger cousin. This upgrade produces 400 horsepower and 513 lb-ft of torque over the original mill’s 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque.

This souped-up conversion sports a custom NISMO cold air intake and a cat-back exhaust system. Forsberg Racing is likewise working alongside Nissan by tweaking the NISMO Off Road Frontier V8 for off-road motorsports. They’re taking more hardware from the Titan such as the front spindles, rear axle, and lower control arms. Custom upper control arms are also included.

Meanwhile, the coil-over shocks this concept uses are a joint project between Nissan and Bilstein. Together with custom leaf springs, its wide-track suspension setup provides a higher clearance and better stability even after jumps. Carbon fiber kits replace the front fenders, bedsides, and hood. The NISMO Off Road Frontier V8 is geared for overlanding and more.

Images courtesy of Nissan