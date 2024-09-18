German tech startup Niostem is launching in November 2024 a wearable device that aims to combat hair loss or pattern baldness sans the use of medication. Instead, it relies on stem cell regeneration to naturally activate regrowth sans the side effects. The device promises to give users a thicker, fuller hair in just six months using “Stem Cell Reactivation Technology” or SCRT.

This approach targets dormant hair follicle stem cells to stimulate physiological hair regrowth. A pilot clinical test on dozens of users with varying levels of pattern baldness showed significant results in six months. 100% stopped hair loss and 19.3% had an average increase in hair density by 42 hairs/cm². Meanwhile, 9.1% achieved thicker, healthier hair.

Users only need to use Niostem for 30 minutes daily. It offers effortless usability and seamless integration into your life, so it doesn’t hinder your usual daily activities. You can wear it while working, doing chores, watching TV, and more. Simply place the device on your head, ensuring it makes contact with your scalp.

An accompanying app informs you when it is properly in position and when the 30-minute session is over. The said app connects to the device via smart sensors that help with proper positioning of the Niostem on the head. The sensors also provide live haptic feedback about the electrode connection status.

Meanwhile, the app lets you document the regrowth progress through selfies. On a sidenote, this device is not recommended for hair loss under Norwood scale 7. It’s primarily for those in the early to mid-stages of pattern baldness (Norwood scales 1-5). Niostem could also produce low success rate with Norwood scale 6, during which hair stem cells and hair follicles could be in a deep resting stage already.

Images courtesy of Niostem