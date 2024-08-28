Anyone can suffer from ankle injuries, athletes, hardcore gym enthusiasts, or the regular commuter alike. While an ice bath or cold compress help with the critical 24-hour swelling reduction, it’s always best to invest in a brace or sleeve that supports long-term recovery. Take CEP’s Max Support Ankle Sleeve, for instance.

It’s for those recovering from serious, acute, or recurring ankle and foot injuries. It offers medical grade support for quick and effective recovery through compression and stabilization. It features L-shaped silicone inlays that cradle the inner and outer ankle to provide superior flexible support as well as help treat edema and break down scar tissue.

CEP’s Max Support Ankle Sleeve is 3D designed to anatomically put the ankle in a position that allows for a customized and comfortable fit. This way, allowing for improved blood flow and joint support. The comfortable and secure fit also gives you full autonomy of your movements. In the process, it reduces the swelling and discomfort that usually accompany an injury.

This brace uses premium materials for long-lasting use. Specifically, from a combination of 58% polyamide, 21% polyester, and 21% elastane. It is strong, lightweight, and moisture-wicking so it feels good on the skin and breathable to wear even during exercises. Plus, it comes in a low profile so it easily pairs with any outfit or footwear. Even after several washes, it stays comfortably snug as it did out of the box.

CEP’s Max Support Ankle Sleeve allows you to stay active and go about your daily routine while recovering from ankle or foot injury. It’s easy to use, similar to slipping on a pair of socks, and definitely helps relieve the discomfort and pain from an injury.

Images courtesy of CEP