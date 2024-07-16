Now that Samsung has unveiled its second salvo of flagships for 2024, the tech industry now has its sights on Apple’s next major event slated for September. As consumers upgrade to the latest models, most will still likely use their older devices for a year or more. Depending on how heavy your usage pattern is, a power bank like the CUKTECH 20 would be awesome to have handy.

With powerful chipsets and faster wireless connectivity, each new generation of smartphones, tablets, and laptops is more power-hungry than their predecessors. Even as manufacturers attempt to compensate with larger batteries, it may not be enough for some users. Thankfully, USB-C’s adoption as the ubiquitous standard connector for data and power offers a ton of benefits.

The 20 is a portable charging platform compatible with a wide variety of devices. Packing a whopping 25,000 mAh capacity it has enough juice to completely refuel a depleted iPhone 14 up to four times. Furthermore, CUKTECH claims the automotive-grade battery retains its efficiency even beyond 1,000 charge cycles.

Conveniently check the real-time battery levels, voltage, current, power, and other essential metrics on the intuitive user interface displayed on a color TFT screen. Just below the digital panel are two LED pulse lights mounted behind a translucent cover to add a snazzy visual flair to the power bank. The rest of its enclosure is finished in titanium gray for a premium profile.

At the top are two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port capable of simultaneous charging. CUKTECH also accounts for the heat generated during use and integrates an advanced thermal dissipation system with five NTC temperature monitoring chips to ensure performance is never throttled. The 20 measures 55.1 mm x 55.1 mm x 159.9 mm.

Images courtesy of CUKTECH