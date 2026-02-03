IKEA’s GÅTEBO Microwave Oven solves the problem of limited countertop space for kitchen appliances. It combines the convenience of three cooking apparatus in a modern, sleek, and intuitive design.

The Swedish retail brand quietly released this kitchen appliance back in December, after its great smart home tech launch. It’s a microwave oven with air fry and convection oven function, allowing you to cook a variety of dishes.

The GÅTEBO has ten microwave power levels that span 90 to 900 watts, enough to defrost frozen chicken without cooking its edges or melting chocolate without getting it scorched. It supports a combined microwave + convection cooking, which is a better option when reheating pizza leftovers.

This 3-in-1 kitchen appliance also offers assisted cooking with 10 presets for a variety of foods. It has dedicated temperature settings that run from 150°C to 240°C, which can warm up tea/coffee and air fry with or without preheating.

Conveniently, GÅTEBO has a grill function that gives you oven texture and flavor in speedy microwave time. Think perfectly crunchy crème brûlée and crispy grilled cheese sandwich.

The included air fry tray lets you cook meat, vegetables, and more fast and with little oil, including fries or spring rolls. This freestanding GÅTEBO microwave oven offers a plug-and-play setup so you can get cooking right away.

Moreover, it offers an intuitive touch control surface and a spacious 26-liter cavity. It even features multi-stage cooking, which allows you to chain two cooking modes together. You can choose to defrost chicken first then switch automatically to convection cooking or grilling.

Images courtesy of IKEA