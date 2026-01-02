Seattle Ultrasonics’ C-200 Ultrasonic Chef Knife makes slicing delicate and sticky food elegantly effortless. That’s saying something considering the difficult textures of these foods require special blades. This knife employs an unconventional design approach, utilizing the power of high-frequency vibrations to ensure precise and clean cuts of any food or ingredient.

While invisible to the naked eye, tens of thousands of motor-powered vibrations per second vibrate the blade. This reduces drag and material adhesion, resulting in effortless, cleaner, and more efficient cutting. The blade glides through food with minimal resistance.

The C-200 Ultrasonic Chef Knife is the world’s first ultrasonic knife that makes short work of slicing or cutting through sticky, crumbly, or soft foods. It feels like cutting through air as it requires less downward force. Hence, it prevents squishing or deformation of delicate food or ingredients.

The IP68-rated water-resistant handle houses a precision device that triggers the blade to vibrate at a speed of 40,000 times per second. Seattle Ultrasonics says the knife cuts with up to 50 percent less effort than traditional chef knives. It also provides cleaner, faster, and easier cuts. Moreover, with less residue sticking on the blade, cleanup is also easier.

The 8-inch-long blade on the C-200 Ultrasonic Knife is made from AUS-10 san mai steel. This is comprised of three layers and offers an excellent edge, easy maintenance, and high durability. It has a hardness scale of 60HRC and has a 13-degree edge angle. The knife runs on a removable 1100mAh battery pack that supports cable and wireless charging.

Images courtesy of Seattle Ultrasonics