Kitchen Aid has launched a new addition to its lineup of coffee machines with the introduction of its new Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee. The three models available – KF2, KF3, and KF4 – feature intuitive controls and operate quietly so you can grind beans and brew a cup in the wee hours of the morning.

The machines are Quiet Mark-Certified and offers versatile espresso drink options, whether hot or cold. Its IntelliGrind and Aroma Balance Systems responds to the unique characteristics of each bean – such as size, density, and roast level. Then the systems automatically compensate for these differences to ensure a consistently great tasting brew each time.

The Kitchen Aid Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee also brew at a lower temperature for lighter drinks. It features an AutoMilk System (available on KF3 and KF4 models) that delivers silky foam perfect for cappuccino or flat white.

Meanwhile, the Panarello Auto Steam Wand (available on the KF2 model) challenges your inner barista. This machine caters to both coffee enthusiasts and first-time espresso drinkers. It features a user-friendly system sans the complicated setup or steep learning curves. A hot or iced coffee is only a touch of a button away.

he Kitchen Aid Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee offers up to 24 pre-set recipes, from bold espresso to iced coffee. You can also personalize your drink and choose from dozens of hot and iced recipe options. These include Espresso, Americano, Iced Coffee, Iced Espresso, Cappuccino, Flat White, and more. It also takes up minimal countertop space with its compact footprint.

Image courtesy of Kitchen Aid