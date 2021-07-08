Nike produces some of the world’s best running shoes. Meanwhile, UNDERCOVER creates stylish streetwear. Both brands regularly collaborate for special releases, and these are normally under the GYAKUSOU name. Their partnerships over the years produced remarkable sportswear imbued with urban fashion elements. This month, we have a new colorway for the ZoomX VaporFly NEXT%.

People into running who want a versatile pair of footwear that will perform and still look good for casual use. If you have been following UNDERCOVER’s Jun Takashi’ exploits, you’ll know that these sneakers boast a unique redesign.

Although the original silhouette of the donor kicks is still visible, it gets a fashionable makeover. The blue ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% is joining the red and green variants. All three are dropping this month. The latter two will be available on Nike’s online and physical outlets, the former is exclusive to UNDERCOVER’s stores only.

As for the anatomy of the shoes, we have a synthetic mesh and knitted textiles for the upper. Highlighting its GYAKUSOU tie-in are various overlays with the name. Of course, the Nike Swoosh logo remains visible. On the lateral side of the blue mudguard is a print that reads Gyakusou International Running Association.

On the medial section, there’s the UNDERCOVER LAB badging and a smaller Swoosh emblem on the mudguard. The laces are white and thread through black eyestays and the blue tongue. Providing excellent cushioning and comfort is a ZoomX midsole. It also delivers superior energy returns. Overall, this version of the Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% will adapt to whatever you need it to.

Images courtesy of UNDERCOVER