Take your footwear from grind to dine with Nike’s Zoom Vomero 5. Its neutral silhouette makes it a staple for casual occasions while its comfort and performance design makes it great performance wear.

Functional, stylish, and with just a bit of flash, this pair is a running shoe at heart. It features Zoom Air cushion units in the forefoot and heel so you can tackle more laps or big miles. Moreover, it boasts a richly layered design that incorporates textiles, synthetic suede, and plastic accents. What you get are sneakers that not only look cool and are designed to fit any setting; be it from work to the gym and in between, but they also offer optimum comfort.

Nike’s Zoom Vomero 5 even features reflective details throughout the forefoot, mid-foot, and heel that not only help visibility in the dark. But they also add a little flash in your step. Then there’s the neutral palette that makes these sneakers pair with just about anything in your wardrobe.

Moreover, these shoes come in Swooshes that ooze unique styling. Nike successfully brought the Zoom Vomero 5 back into the fold from its debut in 2011 by introducing various palettes since re-entering the brand’s lineup of products at the end of 2022. Some feature “Volt” swooshes and others come in classic colorways including the neutral-toned “Oatmeal” and the “Wheat Grass and Cacao Wow” which boasts a contrasting swoosh hue for a pop of color against its brown and grey palette.

There’s also the “Cobblestone and Flat Pewter” colorway. Sneakerheads should expect more colorways from Nike’s Zoom Vomero 5 to hit retail stores and on Nike’s website this year.

Images courtesy of Nike