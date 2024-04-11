Nike and Bode have joined forces for the first time to revive the iconic football wear from 1974, the Astro Grabber. The shoe debuted on the heels of Nike’s Waffle Trainer and was conceived as a grippy essential for American football fields.

It was one of Nike’s earliest models designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, featuring a waffle outsole crafted specifically for playing on Astro Turf. NFL Hall of Famer Dan Fouts, who was one of Nike’s first endorsers, wore the Astro Grabber and his inputs were also instrumental on its development.

Nike and Bode’s long-awaited collaboration gives a fresh spin on the classic Astro Grabber design by mixing the materials. Bode upgraded the gridiron classic to modern status symbol by mixing premium leather, suede, canvas and woven textiles. The partnership also brings two new colorways, namely Light Cream/Black and Black/Coconut Milk.

Both colors offer a timeless pairing that would go well with just about any outfit, be it for casual or semi-formal wear. Meanwhile, subtle cobranding is highlighted on the tongue and insole. Sealing the partnership is a special Nike x Bode packaging and five colorful shoelace charms to customize the look of the footwear.

These two new silhouettes of the Nike and Bode Astro Grabber design is now available for $160 at Nike.com and will also be available on Bode.com. A second drop will arrive on the SNKRS app on May 1 and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The collab also includes co-branded dickies, thermals, jerseys, track jackets, pinnies, trousers, and woven shorts.

Images courtesy of Nike