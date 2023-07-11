Nike has teamed up with Vibram to debut a new design that will serve as Nike Trail’s flagship running shoe. The Nike Ultrafly is the product of over two years of rigorous testing and development and over 1,000 miles of testing by Nike Trail athlete Tyler Green to ensure its comfort, functionality, and durability.

This pair is designed for trail racing and to offer athletes a fast, sleek, and grippy trail running experience. It offers several firsts in Nike Trail, including a carbon Flyplate layered between ZoomX foam and a fabric-wrapped midsole. It also features an all-new and exclusive Nike and Vibram design, namely Vibram’s Litebase tech on the outsole, which offers trail runners a proprietary lightweight, agile outsole design with Vibram Traction Lug technology and Vibram MegaGrip compound.

The Ultrafly is Nike’s “pinnacle trail racing shoe.” It also features a Vaporweave upper combined with classic collar construction, while a counter and fit system ensure lightweight comfort and reliability for miles of racing on the trails.

This running shoe is designed to cater to the “needs of trail runners who want to race, chase FKTs and navigate the trails at a rapid pace.” Aside from clocking in over 1,000 miles, Tyler Green raced in three consecutive top-five finishes at the prestigious 100-mile Western States Endurance Run in the shoe.

“I’ve put the shoe to the test across rocky terrain, hard climbs, fast descents, and tough workouts. It’s exciting to see my perspective and feedback directly inform a product that will help all runners chase their goals on the trails,” he says in a press release from Nike. The Nike Ultrafly arrives in limited quantities in Europe on July 27 and will be available online and in select specialty retailers starting in August.