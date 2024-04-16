Nike has unveiled its new Pegasus Premium silhouette, an upgraded and elevated version of its iconic Pegasus running shoes, enhanced with the brand’s proprietary Air technology. This is performance wear that offers comfort and more energy return thanks to the addition of Nike’s first sculpted and visible Air Zoom unit.

Instead of designing around the flat Air Zoom units like Nike innovators traditionally would, the brand used AI engines, computational design, and rapid prototyping to contort Air units into new curvatures. This way, they more closely resemble the shape of the foot, hence leading to new levels of efficiency.

The Nike Pegasus Premium features an Air Zoom unit that contours to the natural shape of the foot, stretching from forefoot to the heel, to offer versatile cushioning with every transition from heel to toe. It provides a springy, smooth sensation never felt in an Air Zoom unit before, while its strategically placed foam offers more energy return than any other model in the Pegasus franchise to date.

The Air Zoom unit works alongside Nike’s proprietary ZoomX foam in the midsole and the ReactX foam in the heel for added smooth landing and propulsive ride mile after mile. Meanwhile, the upper is engineered with a circular knit and together with the same dynamic midfoot system used in the Pegasus franchise, is reinforced in specific areas of the lateral and medial forefoot to create a secure fit over the footbed and provide support during a run.

“Air is Nike’s separator in the footwear industry — no one can create cushioning innovations like we can. In running, when we combine Air with components like midfoot plates and with platforms like our proprietary foams, we create superior systems for performance,” says Kathy Gomez, Nike VP NXT Footwear.

The new Nike Pegasus Premium will arrive in Spring 2025 in the “Airscape” colorway featured here. It will be available on Nike’s official website, the Nike app, and at select running specialty stores.

Image courtesy of Nike