The Nike Pegasus 41, the latest in the 40+ year old Pegasus franchise, boasts two technical materials that define comfortable running shoe. It has the novel ReactX foam and Nike’s all-new Air Zoom unit.

This is the first silhouette in the lineup equipped with a full-length ReactX foam midsole. The result is a design that provides over 13 percent more energy return compared to React foam in the Pegasus 40. Likewise, using ReactX cuts down on carbon footprint in a pair of midsoles by at least 43 percent thanks to reduced energy in the manufacturing process. This move brings Nike closer to its goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 63% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.

Complementing the ReactX foam are the Air Zoom units in the forefoot and heel for plush cushioning and soft responsiveness that runners have come to love with the Pegasus franchise. Another upgrade to the Pegasus 41 are the uppers, which have been redesigned with research and feedback in mind. They are now made more comfortable and breathable featuring an engineered mesh that’s now lighter than previous models.

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Midfoot Fit system has laces that ties directly to an internal midfoot band that wraps around the whole foot for complete and secure support. Then both the forefoot and heel are made wider for more stability and mobility.

Nike’s Pegasus 41 marks the brand’s “innovation super cycle and proof of the power of its proprietary Air.” The new silhouette will arrive in June on Nike’s official website and at select retail stores in the Volt colorway as you can see here.

Images courtesy of Nike