The Nike Overbreak Hot Curry Sneakers dares you to go bold and stylish. Its silhouette combines heritage-inspired design elements with a modern flair that’s sure to attract attention.

This pair combines the vintage aesthetics of Blue Ribbon Sports and OverReact tech for a retro-futuristic aesthetic. It comes in two shades of orange constructed using a mix of mesh and synthetic leather. The black oversized Nike Swoop on the side panels breaks its tonal look and provides distinction. Meanwhile, thick, retro white laces offset the curry-inspired colorway and “Overbreak” branding on the tongues finishes the upper.

The upper of the Nike Overbreak Hot Curry Sneakers sits atop white, thick outsoles that look like frosting on a cake or spray foam insulation. The brand opts for the hypermodern OverReact tooling for an avant-garde look that provides unrivaled comfort. The chunky sole comes in a Sail finish with intricate details and boasts optimum grip and traction on uneven terrain. It also features the brand’s signature cloudlike OverBreak midsole for superior cushioning that you can actually feel underneath your foot.

Aside from its comfortable cushioning, this pair of breathable and versatile footwear is also very flexible. It can easily turn running, jumping, or simply walking into a hobby. You wouldn’t mind wearing it often even on quick errands.

The Nike Overbreak Hot Curry Sneakers even pairs well with any fashion-forward wear because of its vintage look. It boasts a seriously tactile look and feel that is sure to turn heads and become a conversation starter.

Images courtesy of Nike