Nike ventures out of its comfort zone and steps into the travel category with the Nike Luggage 29″ Hardshell. Built for smooth trips from airport terminals to the urban jungle, it glides with you, while offering a generous and organized storage for all your travel gear.

This sleek and sophisticated luggage brings durability and style wherever you’re traveling. It offers lightweight strength thanks to a premium hard-shell construction made with 100% polycarbonate, which is extremely robust and impact resistant.

Polycarbonate’s flexibility allows it to absorb impact without cracking or breaking. It bends and dents under pressure and returns to its original shape. It’s UV and heat resistant, resists wear and tear, and allows for vibrant or high-end finish. Its shock-absorbing quality makes it an ideal shell for luggages, albeit more costly than ABS plastic.

Meanwhlie, the NIke Luggage 29″ Hardshell has polyester lining its generous interior, which has a side compartment with compression panels to keep things neatly packed. It also has an expandable panel for extra room for those travel souvenirs.

Whether you’re running at the airport to catch your flight or bustling through busy city streets, its 360 spinner wheels allow the luggage to move with you. It glides effortlessly and a padded handle ensures comfort throughout your journey.

The NIke Luggage 29″ Hardshell is easy to clean with a quick spot-on wipe. It’s zip-out liner is also removable for easy washing. It has a TSA-friendly zipper lock and comes at a comfortable size to wheel around at 18″W x 29″H x 15″D. It comes with a Nike sticker pack for added flair.

Images courtesy of Nike