In theory, even without checking the dates, there is a way of telling if it’s already autumn. Just check your newsfeed to see a surge of articles that talk about outdoor activities and seasonal apparel. As we pointed out before, the cooler temperatures encourage folks to camp, hike, and explore nature. If you’ve been bitten by the adventure bug as well, gear up well with Nike’s Kiger 9.

Don’t expect these sneakers to completely replace your hiking boots as the manufacturer promotes the pair as trail running shoes. Still, in some scenarios, these should provide adequate grip, cushioning, and support to tackle challenges along your path. Moreover, it’s fashionable enough for casual strolls in the city.

Nike is dropping the Kiger 9 in five colorways tagged as style numbers DR2693-600, DR2693-300, DR2693-200, DR2693-100, DR2693-001. To be specific, what we have are Picante Red/Sail/Earth/Dark Pony, Olive Flak/Spring Green/Black/White, Khaki/Deep Jungle/Safety Orange/Sea Glass, White/Khaki/Vivid Sulfur/Black, and Black/Reflect Silver/Cool Grey/Wolf Grey, respectively.

As you can see, these hues are typically found in the wild and it’s great to see them incorporated into the sneakers. The upper is constructed out of a durable mesh fabric alongside a midfoot band to secure the foot so that there’s minimal movement within the confines of its inner spaces.

For extra durability against abrasions, overlays are applied to sections like the toe and heel. The Kiger 9 likewise benefits from Nike’s React technology which gives the midsole a responsive performance, and exceptional comfort. Also, the removal of the Air unit which was integrated into the previous version allows runners to feel more connected to the ground.

Finally, feel confident with every stride as the multi-directional lugs of the outsole keep your feet firmly planted. Nike writes, “When approaching rocky and technical terrain, go with the comfort and speed of the Kiger 9, there for every unexpected twist and tight turn.”