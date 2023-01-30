Kevin Durant has three Olympic gold medals under his belt from 2012, 2016, and 2020. He is also currently the USA’s all-time points leader after scoring 435 points and averaging just below 20 points per game while netting 71 assists throughout three Olympic Games. It’s only right for The Swoosh to honor his achievements with the Nike KD 15 “Olympic” design.

The Slim Reaper’s 15th signature silhouette pays tribute to the NBA star’s accolades by outfitting it in gold. The majority of the mesh uppers come scribbled in random patterns of gold while a golden hue covers the entirety of the midfoot cage. Marbled white accents across its base layer complement the golden shades along with American hits of red and navy blue.

The Nike KD 15 “Olympic” features bold red laces for a pop of contrasting color and white for the tongue, the sockliner, and the KD branding. Meanwhile, a blue mesh adds an accent to the top of the tongue. The backside side of the blue tongue lists the three years Durant won gold at the Olympic Games, his all-time points, points per game, and assists.

The Swoosh branding comes in the form of a multicolor Swoosh in the center of the midfoot cage. Then the word “Easy” (a nod to Durant’s “Easy Money” nickname) is on the pull tab. The velvet heel tab further adds a hint of gold. Rounding up the design is a blue midsole splashed with gold and red speckles and a navy blue rubber outsole.

The Nike KD 15 “Olympic” silhouette will launch on Feb. 3 through Nike and select NSW retailers in-store and online. It is expected to come out with a retail price of $150 USD.

Images courtesy of Nike