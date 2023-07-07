Do you need to buy a brand-new pair of sneakers anytime soon? If so, do you plan to use it purely for style or to augment your active lifestyle? Despite cycling steadily outpacing running in popularity over the years, health experts still point out the benefits of the latter. Hence, gear up with a pair of Nike’s Free RN NN.

The Free RN NN flaunts a Flyknit upper which is great for those who prefer a breathable sock-like feel on their feet. Of course, to really secure the shoes, laces are threaded through embroidered eyestays. No need to untangle it as the pull tabs and tongue make it easy to slip off and on.

Take each step or stride without worry as the lightweight yet robust midsole cushions every impact. Moreover, the responsiveness provides superior energy return for that much need boost. To simulate a barefoot experience, laser-cut grooved on the Free RN NN’s outsole never restricts your natural movements.

These kicks are available in two colorways: Black/Anthracite/White (SKU FB1276-002) and Black/Anthracite/Black (SKU FB1276-001). It’s just a matter of personal taste as both offer the same top-notch comfort and features for the avid runner. Sometimes, a simple yet robust design can be a great selling point.

Moreover, the sports apparel group claims that 20% of the Free RN NN’s construction uses recycled materials. Nike is yet to match the groundbreaking strides its rival Adidas has made when it comes to sustainability, but we hope to see them develop unique eco-friendly approaches of their own later on.

Nike writes, “If it’s freedom you crave, this road runner can help turn you loose. Feathery and flexible, its barefoot feel and Flyknit upper will have you freewheeling with joy, ready to go a few more strides.” The Free RN NN retails for $100 and is available right now.

Images courtesy of Nike