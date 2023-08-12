The Swoosh is quick to expand its Summer 2023 releases with this casual style. Fresh from the success of its Calm Slides, Nike follows that up with the Nike Calm Mule. This design has all the markings of a traditional mule although it looks more like a cross between a clog and a mule.

It shares a similarity with the women’s exclusive flip-flops released back in June. This model not only features the same footbed as its predecessor but also used the same material composition. These include the soft, quick-drying foam upper which attaches directly to the midsole, full-length ribbed rubber outsole, and textured footbed for grip support.

The difference is in the silhouette. The Nike Calm Mule comes with a sleeker, closed-toe-design and a (semi) open heel. It also has a removable and adjustable strap that wraps around the heel, which comes with a supportive foam patch. The strap offers versatility from a functional standpoint (like how Crocs are made). It offers support and the ability to go into sport mode. It also easily lets you switch into using this footwear as sliders (sort of).

This design is then finished off with the iconic swoosh debossed on the side and labels are also on the footbed and the lugs. For breathability, the medial side has a large opening for ventilation. As of now, there is no release date for the Nike Calm Mule. But product images have emerged signaling its release happening soon. Expect this design to arrive in three colorways best suited for Fall including Black, Olive, and Grey.

