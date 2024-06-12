A major sporting event is about to showcase the world’s best athletes in their respective disciplines next month. Yes, the Paris 2024 Olympics is just a little over a month away and leading sports apparel brands are unveiling new gear ahead of the big day. Originally announced in April, Nike is finally ready to commercially release the AlphaFly 3 “Blueprint” edition.

This shoe is part of several “Blueprint” variants which took center stage at the “Nike: On Air” show last April. Many were quick to point out that this silhouette is not exactly a fresh drop. Kelvin Kiptum and Sifan Hassan rocked AlphaFly 3s when they both clinched victories for the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

Furthermore, the American sportswear group unleashed the “Prototype” and “Volt” colorways earlier this year. Meanwhile, the AlphaFly 3 “Blueprint” edition is almost a completely tonal affair but welcomes splashes of orange and blue for a bit of cosmetic variety. As the name implies, these kicks seem like a sketch directly turned into reality.

Although it looks exactly the same, reports tell us Nike’s team at the Sport Research Lab has made some notable improvements. The AlphaFly 3 “Blueprint” edition purportedly weighs only 7.69 ounces — to make them 15% lighter than the shoes that came before. Breathability and ergonomics remain top-notch with its Atomknit upper.

The ZoomX foam midsoles are equipped with Air Zoom units and carbon fiber plates. These all combine to deliver responsiveness, stability, and cushioning to the wearer’s feet. Overall, the Swoosh logos, tongue tags, and other distinct markings on the AlphaFly 3 “Blueprint” edition are all designed to look like they were written by hand.

Images courtesy of Nike