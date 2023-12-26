Are most of you still eager to hit the links despite the dropping temperatures? If so, bundle up, slip on your comfiest kicks, and have a blast from the first swing to the last putt. Just in case you want a spikeless pair of golf shoes that can be worn on and off the green, Nike presents the Air Pegasus ’89 G.

No need to wait, because these bad boys are in stock and ready for an awesome day at the course. Nike offers the Air Pegasus ’89 G in four cool colorways, which seems more than enough variety to please even the pickiest of golfers. Two are somewhat on the vibrant side, while the remaining duo go for darker hues.

Nike lists the options as Swan/Black/Neutral Grey/Medium Grey (FJ2245-100), Wolf Grey/Cool Grey/White/Black (FJ2245-002), White/Platinum Tint/Black (FJ2245-101), and Black/Black/White (FJ2245-001). Aesthetically, the silhouette oozes an old-school charm but ships with contemporary upgrades to boost your performance.

To keep your feet dry, the Air Pegasus ’89 G starts with an upper constructed out of mesh and stretchy fabric for a snug fit. The addition of synthetic leather overlays enhances its protection against moisture and more. Flat shoelaces weave over a mesh tongue with a branding tag.

Oversized Swooshes adorn the medial and lateral sides of the shoes. Your every stride is cushioned by a foam midsole and a hidden Zoom Air unit in the heel. Instead of traditional cleats, Nike endows the rubber outsole of the Air Pegasus ’89 G with grippy patterns.

These are lifted from the classic but optimized for golf. “Planting the Pegasus flag in the pin felt like a pipe dream. Until now. The Peg ’89 G melds the vintage vibess of yesteryear with our game-breaking golf technology for an everlasting look on the links,” writes Nike about the Air Pegasus ’89 G.

Images courtesy of Nike