The Lock-Load Ratchet seamlessly merges versatile functional utility with ease of use, making each task effortless and fidget worthy. It’s a compact and powerful tool that can take on countless of applications, from car maintenance, precision electronics repairs, furniture assembly, to any precision task.

It’s not just compatible with standard and micro screwdriver bits but also with hex keys, metal reamers, Allen wrenches, power tools, and hole extractors. Using a standard adapter further extends its versatility. Meanwhile, it’s rear magnetic storage compartment can hold your most used bits. The integrated three-point neodymium magnet secures them firmly in place.

The Lock-Load Ratchet credits its versatility to its power lever. With the lever folded up it’s an ordinary screwdriver and as a ratchet with the lever lowered and rotated. Then with the arm lowered into wrench mode, it delivers over 85Nm of torque for effortless usage that reduces wrist and forearm strain.

Moreover, a flick of the rear level also activates the bi-directional ratchet mechanism: forward rotation or reverse rotation. It’s like loading bullets to a rifle: pull out the fixed head of the lever, pull the lever to load the bit, and switch the direction as needed. It’s a powerful and oddly satisfying action that creates a visual and auditory feast.

The Lock-Load Ratchet is incredibly strong. It can handle over 150 kg of weight on the handle. It boasts a robust and durable shell constructed from premium materials that offer corrosion resistance and lightweight strength. These include 440-grade hardened martensitic stainless steel, hardened tool steel, brass, and anodized and TC4 titanium alloy.

