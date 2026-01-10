Other luggage designs incorporate TSA-friendly combination locks as safeguard measures to prevent lost items. July takes it up a notch to further bring users peace of mind with the integration of a tracking system called CaseSafe into its designs. The feature negates the need for AirTags or separate tracking devices that might also get lost during transit.

July has your back when it comes to keeping tabs on your travel essentials. The built-in tracking system is compatible with both Apple’s FindMy and Google’s Find Hub networks, making it a global tracking device. You can locate your luggage even if it’s halfway around the world.

“Pack. Track. Go.” July’s CaseSafe is the “world’s first TSA Lock-approved tracker” that is easy to set up on any smartphone. It’s all a matter of downloading your chosen tracking network, searching for the device, and pairing it with your phone. Conveniently, Apple and Google’s encrypted networks ensure your data and location stay secure, private, and anonymous.

Only you can track your luggage’s whereabouts, unless you share it with family or friends. Moreover, the integrated smart tracker has a powerful battery life of 12 months. It runs on a standard button battery that is easily replaceable. Your phone will prompt you when it’s time for a battery replacement.

CaseSafe lets you track your luggage from departure through baggage handling and to arrival without attaching external trackers. It is available in the brand’s Carry On, Checked, Checked Plus, and Family Set sizes. Meanwhile, July retained fan-favorite features including the aerospace-grade German polycarbonate shell, YKK Japanese zippers, custom anodized aluminum corner bumpers, telescopic handles, and SilentMove spinner wheels.

Images courtesy of July