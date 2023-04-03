Nike is keeping it real with the Air Max Pulse. These new kicks take inspiration from the London music scene by bringing an underground touch to the iconic Air Max line.

For starters, Nike promises to keep these sneakers looking fresh and clean with vacuum-sealed accents that prevent any debris from seeping into your steppers. Then the full mesh upper comes wrapped in a synthetic leather mudguard and protected by an exterior heel.

This new release also features a textile-wrapped foam midsole and a new point-loaded Air cushioning that is an upgrade to the incredibly plush Air Max 270. The revamped cushioning delivers better bounce via a plastic clip that distributes weight to targeted points across the Air unit, this way delivering a unique experience full of bounce. The new cushioning system lets you push past your limits and make this pair incredibly comfortable to wear day in and day out.

Another notable detail on Nike’s Air Max Pulse includes the brand’s Waffle outsole for that extra traction and grip on uneven surfaces. Then there are the leather and synthetic overlays and the discreet Swoosh on the side picked up from the Air Max 270. A newly designed Air Max logo also appears on the tongue and the embossed heel.

Speaking of the tongue, Nike opted for a classic construction instead of a slip-on setup. Then this pair also has a subdued color scheme which Nike credits London’s music scene: Phantom/High Voltage/White/Reflective Silver. Nike’s Air Max Pulse is eye-catching performance footwear engineered for the streets and more.

Images courtesy of Nike