Fresh out of the box, sneakers are in their most pristine condition. Depending on the owner, a pair might directly go into storage/display, or become a favorite daily driver for some. There are shoes that can stay clean even after extended exposure to the elements. An awesome example is the Nike Air Max Dn Roam, specifically the ones in these special colorways.

Upon checking, the trio seems to be exclusive to the Indonesian online store page. Nevertheless, let’s hope these eventually make it stateside. If not, we can always take the import route, which has its own set of challenges. Among the three, Style: IH2138-200 is the sole outlier with its darker aesthetic — officially listed as Medium Olive/Black/Bright Citron/Black.

However, the other two appear appropriate for the season. We have Style: IH2138-100 (Summit White/Phantom/Metallic Silver) and Style: IH2138-004 (Light Silver/Jade Horizon/Summit White/Metallic Silver). So far, the latter is the flashiest in this Air Max Dn Roam lineup. Given that it’s currently the monsoon season in Southeast Asia, weatherproofing is an excellent selling point right now.

Nike endows the synthetic upper with a layer of protection courtesy of a water-repellent shroud. For a fuss-free experience, it uses a zipper closure to secure the translucent material in place. Meanwhile, underneath is an elastic cord that relies on a spring-loaded lace lock system for a secure and snug fit.

To keep the wearer visible at night, reflective designs appear on various sections of the sneakers. The Air Max Dn Roam branding appears on the heel counter, sockliner, and waterproof textile. Furthermore, distinctive Dynamic Air unit cushioning adorns the heel area of the midsole, while the rugged outsole touts flex grooves and Nike Storm textures for reliable traction.

Images courtesy of Nike