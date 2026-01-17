Wearable weights provide a light and manageable way to enhance the body’s strength and resistance. OMORPHO offers a complete package from its MicroLoad collection, from shorts, tops, to long sleeves. Completing the getup are the G-Tights, which actively turn each step you take into a workout.

It integrates weighted elements directly into its design, turning gravity into a training tool and, in turn, allowing you to build strength with every movement. It incorporates under 2 pounds of weight placed in strategic areas along the upper legs, where strength is most needed.

The weighted elements target the biggest muscle group while avoiding the joints for easy movement. The OMORPHO G-Tights use targeted MicroLoad to add resistance to walks, runs, and other fitness activities. It’s great for running, hiking, studio workouts, and team sports. It’s also good for lunges and agility drills.

“The result is incremental increases in the challenge for faster gains and more calories burned.” Meanwhile, it stays breathable and comfortable to wear thanks to a sweat-wicking and stretchable fabric. This is Oeko-Tex and Bluesign-certified sustainable activewear made with 90% polyester and 10% spandex, offering four-way stretch that allows you to move with ease and comfort.

Moreover, the OMORPHO G-Tights feel soft on the skin, have a slim fit, sit mid-rise, and are easy to put on and take off. Other features include a cozy peached surface for enhanced comfort and a smooth elastic waist with a raised silicone logo print on the outside. The G-Tights are machine washable; turn them inside out and tumble dry on a low setting.

Images courtesy of OMORPHO