The Nike Air Max 97 “White Bullet” celebrates Christian Tresser’s 25-year-old design. It pays homage to the original “Silver Bullet” with its white and silver color scheme.

The pair comes in Metallic Silver and White tones across its mesh and synthetic leather upper. It features white wavy leather overlays and the greyish hue dominates the base layer. Meanwhile, red Nike Swoosh logos on the padded tongue and mid-foot add a pop of color to the subdued tones.

The Nike Air Max 97 “White Bullet” also offers beautiful contrasting colors of rich red and black for the tread underfoot. It complements the white Swoosh logo on the outsole.

To tie the “White Bullet” aesthetic together is the full-length Air Max bubble in an off-white ensemble. The “Air Max” branding also appears on the pull tabs, convenient for easy wear on/off, and the midsoles.

The Nike Air Max 97 “White Bullet” boasts a streamlined look, with neat stitches to guarantee they last for many uses. It cuts a sophisticated silhouette reminiscent of the original ripple design inspired by Japanese bullet trains. This pair keeps the spring in your step with a cushioned midsole and keeps you steady on your feet with a durable rubber outsole that guarantees grip and traction.

This isn’t just performance footwear. As with any other Nike shoes, they look good for just about anything and with anything. Whether you’re running the track, the court, or out commuting the urban jungle, they make your feet happy and comfortable all day long. The Nike Air Max 97 “White Bullet” certainly deserves a space in your shoe collection.

Images courtesy of Nike