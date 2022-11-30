Nike dresses its famous Air Max 97 Kiss My Airs with Tinker Hatfield’s iconic safari prints. This pair will make its official debut early in 2023. If you’re up for some fresh kicks to add to the collection, keep a close watch on this one. For now, there is no word on when the exact drop would be, but an announcement should follow soon.

This is the latest addition to Nike’s Kiss My Airs collection following the release of a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early in 2021. The upcoming pair comes mostly in metallic silver uppers reminiscent of the AM97 “Silver Bullet.” If you prefer sneakers that showcase a bold aesthetic, then these are a must-have.

On the base of the tonal yet texture-heavy upper are safari prints which span the entire perimeter of the shoes. A cut-out on the midfoot section reveals a darker tone underneath the overlay with vibrant Swoosh embroidery. Both the medial and lateral sides flaunt this distinct element.

As we make our way up, things switch up to synthetic mesh fabric with additional leather elements. Next are the loops which hold the round laces with the safari print and Nike emblem on the tongue tag. A pull tab here makes it easy to grip when you slip the Air Max 97 Kiss My Airs on.

Swing around to the back and heel tabs with embroidery that read Air Max. The Kiss My Airs fabric tags in black with white text peek out just below the collar on the lateral sides. What follows are the white midsoles with air units that show translucent hues within.

Images courtesy of Nike