For action cameras, GoPro still comes highly recommended. With a huge user base already established, the brand enjoys global recognition. However, it now faces stiff competition from the likes of Insta360 and DJI. Now, a new player is vying for a share of the pie. After unveiling the Atto earlier this week, it’s generating a lot of hype.

There are instances when clever marketing can greatly position a product for success. Xtra seems to understand what content creators need. The press materials present it as “an ultra-compact, wearable action camera that shoots 4K/60fps. Mount it anywhere. Film everywhere.”

After several generations of consistent upgrades, GoPro already laid the blueprint for success. All its rivals need to do is improve upon these features or introduce even more. So far, proprietary technology remains a huge hurdle unless the manufacturer licenses it for third-party use.

The Atto is as portable as it gets and weighs close to an egg at 54 grams. Instead of the usual mounting mechanisms, Xtra incorporates dual-sided magnets for ease of attachment. Despite its diminutive stature, the device is a highly capable imaging platform that can shoot videos in 4K at 60 fps.

With a 143° wide-angle field of view, you can capture more details with every shot. To ensure shake-free footage and photos, this action camera relies on MotionMaster Stabilization and TiltGuard Horizon Levelling systems. Another intuitive selling point is the five-minute pre-recording.

Timing can be fickle, which means crucial moments could be easily missed. Therefore, the Atto starts recording before users even press the shutter button. A full charge lasts up to 90 minutes, while the optional Multifunctional Vision Dock accessory extends it to 220 minutes.

Images courtesy of Xtra