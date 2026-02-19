Unless you’ve completely sworn off technology and disconnected from society for years, the sheer number of keyboard options available these days seems ridiculous. Although these accessories are fundamentally the same, the designs, gimmicks, and extra functions matter to the modern consumer. One of these is the RETRO 63 RT by DRY STUDIO.

Premium SKUs like this bad boy boast an almost artisanal approach to the engineering, performance, and aesthetics. Ask the folks who are more than happy to splurge big bucks for such an input device, and you’ll get varying answers. Whether you’re gaming or working, overall comfort matters a lot.

Furthermore, the fact that a keyboard like the RETRO 63 RT sits in front of you for an extended period every day, looks do matter. According to DRY STUDIO, this model is in partnership with Angry Miao and Toshsi-Han. Buyers can get it in Dark Void style, or our personal favorite, Hazy Amber.

Each version features a case crafted out of acrylic and PEI, respectively. Meanwhile, the swappable magnetic metal badge at the lower right of the case is coated in an 18K gold finish. Up next is the leaf spring RT mount, a custom carbon plate, and a 6-layer internal setup for a curated sound.

Under each keycap is a TTC Green Snake King OG Edition magnetic switch. Elsewhere, a mode-switching knob is located on the left flank of the RETRO 63 RT. Use it to enable Esports Mode or Daily Mode. It is a collaborative project with a distinctive old-school vibe, which apparently draws inspiration from the ANA-DIGI TEMP by Citizen.

Images courtesy of DRY STUDIO