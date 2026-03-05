Among the staggering selection of racing/driving video games, Polyphony Digital’s long-running franchise remains revered as the most immersive out there. It remains a PlayStation exclusive with Gran Turismo 7 as the current installment. With a steady stream of new content, the experience stays fresh. The latest vehicle to join the lineup is the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo.

The unveiling of the full-scale electric hypercar concept was at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. This is a bold move by the Chinese firm to remind us of its eco-friendly motoring exploits. In fact, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra currently holds the fastest lap record for a production electric car at Nürburgring.

With an aggressive aerodynamic design, the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo is engineered for speed and performance. Unfortunately, it will only do so in digital form as an upcoming addition to the game. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for people to drive a machine that would be otherwise impossible to build for real.

Anyway, the team proposes a zero-emission powertrain with a 900V silicon carbide (SiC) system. Total output is approximately around 1,900 horsepower. Other fascinating details include carbon-ceramic brakes, an extremely low ride height, and center-lock wheels. Xiaomi also opts for a two-seat configuration.

Inside the cockpit, the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo flaunts a futuristic yet minimalist motif. Five-point harnesses securely lock you in, since this bad boy will tackle corners at ridiculous speeds. The company’s “participation in the Vision Gran Turismo project places it among an elite group of the world’s most visionary automakers.”

Images courtesy of Xiaomi/Polyphony Digital