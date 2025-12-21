Nike has a huge catalog of iconic silhouettes that people just can’t get enough of. With such a lucrative goldmine in their hands, releasing fresh and limited edition colorways is a smart business move. One of its latest teasers is the Air Max 95 “Valentine’s Day” — the ideal pair to rock as a daily driver or to gift a loved one with.

A lot of us here are already hyped for the kicks, and we don’t have to wait long before they hit official retail channels, local sneaker shops, and other distribution networks. At first, many were speculating about the release schedule being at least a week before the day of its namesake.

However, the shoes are launching on January 14, 2026. Better mark your calendars or check with our local sources for preorders. As hinted at above, the Air Max 95 “Valentine’s Day” revamps the familiar design with gradient shades. The listing indicates Team Red/Peony Red-Pearl Pink for a stylish tonal appeal.

The presentation looks stunning, the way the shades gradually shift from dark to light. The standard upper construction remains intact with the use of leather and mesh fabric. We then have a plush tongue with the Air Max logo and rounded rope shoelaces, which snake through synthetic lace loops.

To highlight the global festival of romance the sneakers stand for, we have a fancy lace charm of a heart with a Swoosh logo. Meanwhile, the Swoosh emblems adorn the lateral sides of the heels and are in a deep crimson hue. A quick look at the Air Max 95 “Valentine’s Day” medial sections shows a clean surface, free from any branding.

Images courtesy of Nike