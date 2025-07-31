Repel WiFi, Bluetooth and other radar systems with Vollebak’s Electromagnetic Shielding Bomber. Think of it as your personal faraday shield made with the same material used in NASA’s Mars rover. It uses pure silver to block any kind of signal to keep you off the radar.

Designed after the technology used for the Curiosity Rover during its mission to Mars, this jacket repels signals from space, text messages, radio waves and microwaves in the frequency range 0.2GHz to 14GHz. These include WiFi, Bluetooth, Ku-band satellites and radar systems.

Vollebak’s Electromagnetic Shielding Bomber uses the same aerospace-grade Shieldex fabric also found on its Shielding Suit. The fabric protects electronics from cyberattacks, blocks thermal detection of satellites, and supports sensors in wearable health monitors. It is built into its ripstop nylon shell and makes up about 20 percent of the jacket’s surface, making it both mechanically strong and cutting edge.

It even has a phone shielding pocket on the left chest that blocks access to your devices, regardless of whether they’re switched on or off. Aside from blocking electromagnetic waves, this jacket also kills bacteria upon contact given that silver is also antimicrobial.

Vollebak’s Electromagnetic Shielding Bomber keeps you warm and comfortable with its triple-layer lining comprised of 100% polyamide, 100% polyester, and 100% polyester fill. While its shell provides space-age protection, its shape, cut, and aesthetic exudes timeless appeal. It’s designed after the original MA-1 flight jacket with its ribbed collar, hem, and cuff. It also has a raised pattern for added stretch and structure while keeping a soft finish. Then it has a heavy-duty metal two-way zipper closure from historic Italian manufacturer Riri for stylish durability.

Images courtesy of Vollebak