Given the ongoing criticism regarding AAA games versus indie titles, you would think flagship franchises might be in danger. Against all odds, Capcom stands out from other household names in the business with a wave of hits one after the other. Ahead of another hotly anticipated installment in its long-running survival series, take a look at the upcoming Hamilton x Resident Evil Requiem collection.

After a short teaser at the 2024 Summer Game Fest, fans were reportedly ecstatic when the 2025 Summer Game Fest buried all speculation. Ethan Winters can finally catch a break as Leon Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft become the protagonists in this new adventure. In addition to the diverse loadout of badass weapons, it seems two exclusive timepieces will accompany the duo.

The Hamilton x Resident Evil Requiem collection features special versions of the American Classic Pan Europ and Khaki Field Auto Chrono. Each flaunts a distinctive design, yet shares an almost blackout colorway. Hints of gold and white contrast with the predominantly stealthy shade. We have word that each reference will only have 2,000 examples available for purchase.

“In Resident Evil Requiem, time is a main character. It shapes tension, defines narrative and sharpens every decision. Hamilton’s collaboration with Capcom brings this idea to life through two story-driven timepieces created specifically for the world and the protagonists who inhabit it,” reads the marketing materials.

Complete technical specifications for the Hamilton x Resident Evil Requiem collection is still under wraps. However, we do know these will drop alongside the launch of the game on February 27, 2026. As for pricing, the American Classic Pan Europ costs approximately $1,350, while the Khaki Field Auto Chrono costs $2,090

Images courtesy of Hamilton/Capcom.