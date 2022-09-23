When it comes to style, people naturally want to stand out. Given that most commercial apparel is mass-produced, you’re likely to share the same look with others. The same goes for footwear – even the limited-edition releases out there. To help the wearer express their individuality, Nike introduces the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past” edition.

You’ve probably seen kicks which feature unique artwork or special colorways courtesy of renowned designers or custom shops. These can cost a lot of money, especially in the resale market. The Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past” hands the reins over to us to create a personalized sneaker we can proudly show off.

Those who have an artistic side will enjoy every bit of the process here. Out of the box, buyers get the shoes as well as a black marker with the Swoosh logo. You probably know what this is all about but let us start with the construction. We have an upper with a white leather base, black suede and canvas.

A mesh/suede tongue shows an embroidered “1987” branding while reflective loop eyestays line sides and keep the shoelaces in check. The heel adds another contrast with the silver-toned elements and a black Nike Air branding on the tab. Take out the sockliner of the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past” to see a special illustration.

As for the marker bundled with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past” shoes, Nike wants you to use them. Obviously, the only sections you want to draw on are the white leather of the upper. The words “Draw our Future” and “Sketch With The Past” adorn the sneakers along with stylized markings.

Images courtesy of Nike