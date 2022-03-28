Nike Sportswear continues with its 35th anniversary Air Max 1 release schedule with a new offering. This time, the company looks at Mother Nature’s natural colors to bring another natural-toned colorway. Introducing the Nike Air Max 90 in “Pro Green.”

The release of this new colorway is just in time for the 4/20 holiday and after the release of the Air Max 1 NH “Treeline” earlier this month. The lush offering comes in a mix of Pale Ivory, Pro Green, and Forest Green color scheme. The materials are also unique to the silhouette.

This sneaker wear comes in a mix of natural tones comprising mesh and suede with Nike’s leather Swoosh logo stitched onto both lateral and medial sides. The Nike Air Max 90 in “Pro Green” also appears and feels plusher than before with gray mesh on the collars and toe box, canvas twill, and grooved rubber.

Nike reconstructed the padded tongue with faded drill cotton fabrics and included an embroidered AIR MAX logo. This logo treatment is rarely seen on the Air Max 90. Meanwhile, gray mesh panels complete the rest of the uppers and it complements a Pale Ivory midsole unit with a grey cassette panel.

A grooved gum outsole for good grip and traction for urban walks and small mountain hikes completes the silhouette. The Nike Air Max 90 in “Pro Green” hits select retailers in Asia and the U.S. in the coming weeks and on Nike’s official website. However, there is no exact release date yet so stay tuned.

Images courtesy of Nike