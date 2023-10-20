If the chilly temperatures are still not enough to convince you that summer has long been over, then maybe the change in fashion will. People are now dressing up appropriately for fall and so should we. Unless you’re heading somewhere warmer until the spring of next year, Nike’s Air Max 90 GORE-TEX sneakers are stylish and weatherproof for casual walks and serious running.

Given the timeless appeal of the silhouette, the company just needs to revamp the colorways for a fresh look. However, the AM90 is an iconic athletic shoe which is built with performance in mind whenever the wearer needs it. Given the reputation it needs to live up to, the Air Max 90 GORE-TEX goes above and beyond.

As its name tells us, what you have here is a rugged runner designed to keep its user cozy and dry, especially this season. SKU FD5810-001 flaunts shades of “Black/Anthracite/Mica Green/Honeydew” as indicated by the official product page. The almost blackout palette manages to retain an understated vibe thanks to the muted contrasting tones.

The upper is crafted out of GORE-TEX and mesh for comfort along with weather-resistant properties. Nike then adds a combination of leather and synthetic overlays to further define the sporty stance of the series. Your Air Max 90 GORE-TEX benefits from the Air unit slotted right underneath the heel section for top-notch cushioning.

Furthermore, the foam midsole, padded collar, and padded inner linings ensure a secure yet ergonomic fit when the shoelaces are locked. Finally, the rubber waffle outsole provides excellent grip to enhance traction as you move about in the city. Cop a pair of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX from your local shop or order it online.

Images courtesy of Nike