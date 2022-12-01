Nike unveiled a tasty treat for sneakerheads several months ago with the Air Max 90 Futura in a “Neapolitan” colorway. The hues and textures of the shoes perfectly pay tribute to the cold treat. Overall, it was an awesome way to cap off summer. To evoke warmth this season, the silhouette receives a red/white iteration.

It may not be as fancy as the “Neapolitan” version, but classics like this typically look good in any shade. Anyway, these kicks follow the more recent reveal of the Air Max 97 Kiss My Airs. This is another drop that you should be on the lookout for with its “Silver Bullet” uppers and safari prints.

As for the upcoming Air Max 90 Futura, it sports the usual construction with a mesh fabric base upper and leather overlay. These are in white, along with the tongue and flat laces. Vibrant crimson adorns the Swoosh logos on the lateral and medial midfoot as well as the stitching on the heels and the nylon tabs.

The rear section of the collar is likewise in vibrant red along with the lace loops. Translucent lace cages provide additional contrast along with the mesh sections which appear gray at some angles. The tongue of the Air Max 90 Futura flaunts the Air Max tag and Nike logo in red with a matching pull tab.

Meanwhile, the sockliners are in white with signatures in red. Although not immediately discernible, the heel leather panels show a debossed Swoosh for the left and Air badging for the right. The Air Max 90 Futura rides on a white midsole, while the air unit shows red accents. Finally, The outsole is a mix of white, red, and gray.

Images courtesy of Nike