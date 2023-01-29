Nike is gearing up for its annual “Air Max Day” event this March with the release of a silhouette bound to excite fans of the original Air Max 1. To commemorate the 35th year anniversary of the beloved classic design, the brand teamed up with Swoosh to launch the Air Max 1 “Design by Japan.”

The design is the collaborative effort of Japanese fans of the label. Erick Goto, Nike’s footwear and apparel design director for the APLA region, collected inputs from SNKR app users in Japan. Then came up with a design that pays homage to the original Air Max 1. The outcome is a ’70s-inspired running shoe with color themes inspired by the 1978 Nike Sting colorway.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Design by Japan” features olive green leather for the uppers, eyelets, and mudguard. Meanwhile, grey mesh surrounds the toe box and collar and a burnt orange hue adorn the heel. Above the mesh are paler green suede overlays. This design takes on an “aged” look with the addition of the tongue and lace set in a cream hue and vintage cream midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

Meanwhile, atop the tongue is a Nike-branded tag in a retro-style typeface. Then the text “Design by Japan” in white is seen on the insole. Finishing off the design is a metal hangtag of the first Air Max sneaker at the top eyelet. The Nike Air Max 1 “Design by Japan” design will launch sometime in 2023 at Nike and select NSW stores.

Images courtesy of Nike