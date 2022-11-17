As 2022 draws to a close with hopefully no more unpleasant surprises in the cards, we get to see fashion brands announce something new before winter begins. Nike has been hitting it out of the park with limited-edition collaborations and fresh colorways for its various silhouettes. Now it’s time for the Air Max 1 to grab the spotlight with its stunning “Burgundy Crush” version.

If you’re a fan of darker hues on your kicks then these will definitely appeal to your tastes. Aside from the striking shade it flaunts, everything about this pair of sneakers screams premium. Although Nike opts to give it a tonal colorway, there are more contrasting cosmetic elements to make it stand out.

The debut of the Burgundy Crush version also marks a major milestone for the Air Max 1 as the company celebrates its 35th anniversary. Hence, it’s only fitting to end the season with an awesome release. We have a base upper crafted out of velvet which feels plush to the touch.

Nike then adds another textural feature to the mix with butter leather. You can find it on the overlays and mudguard. To add depth to its Burgundy Crush ensemble, the Air Max 1 sports a slightly darker dye on the Swoosh logos on each side, tongue tags, and the section beneath the lacestays.

Meanwhile, the upper eyelets are adorned with metallic gold accents to match the lace tips. A peek inside shows sockliners with the Nike Air branding in silver. The Air Max 1 Burgundy Crush then gets a reptilian leather panel with debossed Nike Air badges which wrap the heel. These are slated to drop on November 25.

Images courtesy of Nike