One of Nike’s most recognizable and popular silhouettes is the Air Max 1. In fact, sneakerheads keep a close watch as to when the next iterations are about to drop. To keep it fresh, the manufacturer often revamps it with new colorways. Occasionally, it also experiments with different materials – just like this version in Baltic Blue.

First off, we must point out that this variant is on the vibrant side. Although there are other chromatic combinations that are garishly vivid, it’s also the texture that comes into play. As you can see, this Baltic Blue Air Max 1 features a primary upper construction that’s mostly in corduroy.

It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s unique, nonetheless. Furthermore, it’s rare to see this fabric on shoes. Generally, this is used for coats, trousers, jackets, and other forms of apparel or outerwear. The Blue Baltic Air Max 1s appear striking with distinct ridge patterns in various directions.

Instead of mixing it with leather, suede, or other synthetics, it’s corduroy all the way except for the laces, collar, and inner lining. The contrast comes from the Swoosh emblems in beige as well as the tongue tags with the Nike Air Max signature.

A view from the top shows a navy hue for the interior sections which includes the sockliner with the Nike Air branding in light blue print. Next up is the heel where the embroidery of the Nike Air logos in navy is visible. Cushioning every step is a white midsole and its air at the heel. Finally, the Blue Baltic Air Max 1 sports a speckled navy outsole and the Nike Air is embossed right under where the air unit is.

Images courtesy of Nike