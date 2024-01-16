Are any of you celebrating the Lunar New Year next month? If so, is it because of cultural reasons or just the fun of it? The way we see it, as long as it involves good food, booze, and fun, everybody is bound to have a blast. Meanwhile, Nike wants to help us out from a fashion perspective with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Year.

The American sports apparel manufacturer deserves praise for its efforts with these kicks as there are plenty of cool elements that reference the festival. According to the Chinese zodiac, February 10, 2024, is the year of the wood dragon. Hence, the style cues applied to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Year seem on point.

These AJ1s flaunt a base leather upper in white, which is then adorned with scaly green overlays. It’s clear the designers are paying homage the the powerful mythical creature from Chinese folklore. To give it some chromatic pop, the flat laces are rendered in red along with the Swoosh logos that wrap around across the heel to the midfoot of the sneakers.

As for the tongue tags, printed sockliners, and heel emblem, Nike opts for metallic gold and crimson. It’s easy to miss at first glance, but the satin collar lining is a subtle but awesome touch. What follows is a white rubber midsole with color-matched stitching and a translucent rubber outsole to complete the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Year.

Tagged as SKU: FN3727-100, these bad boys are due to drop on January 24, 2024 at around 11:00 p.m. As a fun yet meaningful extra, each pair of Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Years include a red envelope with a Jumpman charm. Nike says it’s “for good luck.”

Images courtesy of Nike