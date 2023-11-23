As much as we want to stay fashionable this season, our footwear should keep moisture away and our feet warm. One of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes now welcomes a subtle yet crucial tweak appropriate for weather conditions in the coming months. Don’t miss out on the Air Jordan 1 Element, which is now available for purchase.

Slip these on and flaunt the familiar style with confidence as it now features a cutting-edge material ideal you can usually find on rugged apparel for outdoor use. Also, it’s awesome of Nike to present these kicks in three fashionable colorways to appeal to our varied tastes. Take your pick from the Sky J Purple/Honeycomb/Sail/Shimmer, Black/Bright Mandarin/Sail/Sky J Light Olive, and Sail/College Grey/Black/Light Bone.

These are internally tagged as style numbers DB2889-501, DB2889-003, and DB2889-100, respectively, for your reference. We have a base upper constructed out of synthetic fabric adorned with nubuck leather overlays that help retain its form and provide additional support for the Air Jordan 1 Element sneakers.

Thick flat laces thread through their designated eyelets and form a layer over the tongue affixed with the Nike Air branding on the tag. The plush interior and sockliner deliver a comfortable fit, while the GORE-TEX inner bootie is engineered to keep your feet dry. The nubuck leather panel stitched onto the collar features the Air Jordan wings logo on the lateral side, while the medial section is left blank.

Reflective Swoosh designs are assigned on both flanks to make the wearer more visible at nighttime. The Air Jordan 1 Element is outfitted with a foam midsole and a rubber outsole, which forms a cupsole toward the toe of the shoes. Finally, GORE-TEX is printed prominently on the lateral heel to denote its protection against moisture.

Images courtesy of Nike/Air Jordan