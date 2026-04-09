Sustainability is a trend more people should support to ensure future generations inherit a planet that’s still livable. Making informed decisions about big-ticket purchases, such as recreational vehicles, matters in the long run. However, the available options are still limited. Meanwhile, ARI Motors is sharing fascinating details about its new 458 Pro — a camper van with green credentials.

Buyers usually pick a motorhome with plenty of cabin space. This provides more freedom for customizations or can accommodate more people when they go on outdoor escapades. Despite its diminutive stature in contrast to other makes and models, its standard configuration should be enough for solo adventures or as a pair.

The 458 Pro is “compact, efficient and consistently sustainable. As one of the smallest motorhomes in Germany, it combines a particularly space-saving design with well thought-out functionality and thus enables maximum flexibility in everyday life and when traveling.” It uses the alcove box body as the donor, which then undergoes conversion.

Clients can then choose to stick with the standard LiFePO4 battery for a range of 75 to 112 miles, or upgrade to a larger capacity for trips between 112 and 143 miles. A 12V 240 aH setup is another enhancement that can be paired to a roof-mounted solar panel array. Consider grabbing the latter two for better mileage on a single charge.

Next on the list are power steering, air conditioning, front/rear impact protection, trailer coupling, and 13-inch all-season tires. Lastly, don’t forget to outfit the 458 Pro with a water supply system, windows, and a door for a complete camper experience. Unfortunately, the layout is not as diverse given the volume of the cabin.

Images courtesy of ARI Motors