As the temperature gradually rises, the number of people destined for parks and trails begin to surge. Spring is certainly one of the best seasons for recreation and more outdoors. If you need some new footwear to accompany your escapades, Nike’s ACG lineup introduces this stylish yet rugged GORE-TEX Mountain Fly.

This fresh silhouette follows a trend wherein apparel manufacturers deviate from the traditional boot. Instead, they’re designing gear ideal for traversing challenging terrain or just exploring the urban jungle. We know some of you are picky when it comes to style, so better grab a pair of kicks that looks good in any scenario.

Instead of traditional materials, which are often heavy and need a longer break-in period, Nike opts for something lightweight yet durable. As with other competing brands the ACG GORE-TEX Mountain Fly uses the special fabric of its namesake.

This makes the upper resilient against any weather yet remains breathable. The team behind the shoe went to Smith Rock in Central Oregon to learn everything they can about what the user needs. Hence, the ACG GORE-TEX Mountain Fly incorporates their learnings and delivers exceptional comfort and performance.

Hard rubber offers reliable protection for your toes and heels. Next up is the React Foam midsole based on Nike’s Zoom Vaporfly Trail Frame. To keep your feet firmly planted and improves traction is the sticky rubber outsole. For the perfect fit, the ACG GORE-TEX Mountain Fly features an ankle gator alongside a cinch cord.

Pull tabs on the tongue and heel helps you easily sleep these on even when in a hurry. Finally, Nike incorporates reflective elements on the ACG GORE-TEX Mountain Fly for superior visibility and safety at night.

Images courtesy of Nike