Nike is resurrecting its 1990s hit, the ACG Air Exploraid, as it continues to explore the depths of its iconic ACG catalog. This February 13, 2024, the brand is bringing back the 1999 classic in its original “Neutral Gray and Ash Green” colorway, followed by a modern, off-the-trail version in “Light Orewood Brown” arriving in March.

The revival features the original upper, with a stretchy neoprene bootie that hugs the feet with flexible warmth and a fluid, textile-wrapped midsole. It also has an extended lacing system that reaches the forefoot for added containment and stability for the ever-changing terrain. Then the heel comes with a slightly exposed Max Air unit to give it a very Y2K vibe while providing exemplary cushioning.

The midsole on the Nike ACG Air Exploraid has an exterior netting that was a common sight for Nike’s trail-focused footwear. Meanwhile, the ACG logo in “Varsity Red” color at the heel speaks of the final phases of the sub-label before its revival in the mid-2010 under the leadership of Acronym’s Errolson Hugh.

Another original feature is the lugged outsole in touches of Varsity Red for reliable grip on uneven terrain. Nike’s ACG line marks “the ‘get-after-it’ ethos of ’90s outdoor exploration to the trailhead and beyond.” It encourages you to “conquer or escape the urban landscape” while equipping you in modern wear that tackles the elements. The ACG Air Exploraid, as its name implies, lets you rack up the miles even under inclement weather because of its windproof and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies.

