Most bifold wallets lose their elegance or minimalism when stuffed with cards, cash, and loose change. They become too bulky for comfort when stashed in your pocket or even in your hands. But not NIID’s NEX Slim Wallet, which fits seamlessly into your daily routine and looks sleek and sharp doing so.

It packs slim at just 1cm thick, yet it’s surprisingly spacious. It boasts a smart design that holds multiple cards, cash, and coins. Instead of the typical zipper closure or weak snaps, it closes shut with a quick flip via built-in magnets. It opens to reveal two card slots (one on each side) with RFID-blocking technology to protect your credit cards from digital theft.

Behind them are tap-and-go card slots, ideal for IDs, transit passes, and more, and within this space is a cash compartment. Sneakily, Nex features magnetic micro-stash pockets on both ends, ideal for holding loose change, SIM cards, SIM ejector pins, and other tiny EDC items.

This slim, minimalist wallet can hold four cards and 15 bills while retaining its sleek profile. It doesn’t look unsightly even when fully packed and comes with a lanyard for extra carrying convenience. It is available in three fabric materials to suit different preferences: Nebula, Cordura, and Leather.

Nebula is a superlightweight fabric with a texture that shifts in the light. It’s modern, dynamic, and available in the colors gray, dark gray, navy, and bold amber orange. Meanwhile, Cordura is for the adventurer or thrill seeker. It features a stealthy matte black colorway and is built rugged for maximum durability. Lastly, the leather NEX ages gracefully. It develops its own patina over time, making it unique to each user.

Images courtesy of NIID