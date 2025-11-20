Traditional pencils come in different sizes and decorative designs but share the same base materials, which are wood and lead. They also need constant sharpening and some easily break or chip off. Alberto Essesi found a more sustainable option in his sphere pencil, a reimagined version of the pencil design which takes inspiration from the prehistoric age.

Instead of using wood and lead, he opted for an aluminum shell and a graphite writing tip. This idea came about after he watched a documentary about prehistoric mark-making using a rock. He then tried his hand at drawing with an actual rock.

But to adapt with the modern times, he used a palm-sized aluminum sphere instead of an actual rock. He also opted for a small conical graphite alloy tip, which is long-lasting since it wears down very slowly and doesn’t require traditional sharpening.

But the graphite tip is easily replaceable too. The sphere pencil can be disassembled and features a hollowed interior with a dedicated slot for the graphite tip. The outcome is a simple yet uniquely designed pencil that mimics writing with a rock. It has a polished aluminum band around the middle and sand-blasted, anodized surfaces on the sides.

The design encourages whole arm movement instead of the usual fingertip control used with traditional pencil designs. It makes sweeping strokes and leaves a mark similar to charcoal or a soft pencil, ideal for sketching and drawing bold shapes.

The hollowed interior offers a lightweight and comfortable grip that reduces hand fatigue during prolonged usage. More than a writing tool, the sphere pencil doubles as artistic display on your desk.

Images courtesy of Alberto Essesi