Elevate your everyday carry writing instrument with the Pen-Metheus from Outdoor Element. It looks like any rugged pen at first glance, made from anodized aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum. But its lightweight and robust frame discreetly hides a survival and camping tool — a fire starter.

It’s always ready when the inspiration strikes to write or journal, or to strike a fire when the occasion calls for it. Hence, its name, which takes after Prometheus, a Titan in Greek mythology associated with creating humanity and stealing fire from the gods to benefit mankind.

Pen-Metheus deserves a spot in your pocket or bag. Inside its sleek shell is a replaceable ferro rod, and nestled in the cap is fire tinder. So when you’re out camping, you have a reliable tool to use to build a bonfire or jot down basecamp routes. It features a compact ballpoint pen located under the upper cap. hides

The knurled rings in the center and bottom twist open to deploy the tubular lower body, which holds the threaded ferro rod. Then the pen cap screws onto the lower tube, creating an extended striker that offers ergonomic and secure grip. Meanwhile, the tip of the pen cap unscrews to reveal tinder, which is a small piece of rolled-up cotton.

Scraping the ferro rod against the contoured, hardened-edge striker plate at the top of the pocket clip creates sparks. Pen-Metheus uses glow-in-the-dark O-rings around the tinder storage and ferro tube sections to seal off moisture. Aside from the O-rings, the cap also has reflective panels for visibility in the dark.

Images courtesy of Outdoor Element